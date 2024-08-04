Patna: FIR registered over bomb threat email sent to Bihar CM office

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

The Bihar Police on Saturday (August 3) informed that an FIR has been registered in connection with a threatening email sent to Bihar's Chief Minister's office. The police said the case is linked to a July 16 incident, wherein an email was issued under the name of the proscribed terrorist organization 'Al-Qaeda' to Bihar CM's office and threatened to blow up the premises.

"It's an old case...we have registered an FIR on August 2, 2024, after an inquiry," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra said.

Further, according to the significant details available in the case, the FIR was first registered based on the statement of Sachivalaya Police Station SHO Sanjeev Kumar and the case has been filed against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and IT Act.





Patna Airport receives bomb threat

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that earlier in June, a similar bomb threat email was sent to Patna Airport, which was declared a hoax after the initial inquiry.

On June 18, at approximately 1:10 PM, the Director of Patna Airport received a threatening email, prompting an immediate response from airport authorities. As a result, security measures at Patna Airport have been significantly enhanced.

"A bomb threat through email was received at JPNI Airport Patna and 41 other airports. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) Meeting is convened at the airport. BTAC has found the threat to be non-specific. Further follow-up actions are in process," the Patna Airport director said in a statement.

