Fresh bomb threats to over 25 flights; Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet impacted

In yet another such incident, as many as flights operated by Indian carriers received bomb threats on Friday. As per the information, the targeted flights included seven operated by SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Vistara each, while six by Air India.

An IndiGo spokesperson said 7 of its flights, including 6E 87 from Kozhikode to Dammam, got security-related alerts. IndiGo's six other flights -- 6E 2099 (Udaipur to Delhi), 6E 11 (Delhi to Istanbul), 6E 58 (Jeddah to Mumbai), 6E 17 (Mumbai to Istanbul), 6E 108 (Hyderabad to Chandigarh) and 6E 133 (Pune to Jodhpur) received the threats.

"Flight 6E 2099, operating from Udaipur to Delhi, received a bomb threat. Following security agency guidelines, the aircraft was redirected to isolation bay before take-off and standard operating procedures were followed. All passengers were safely disembarked," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Bomb threats to 85 flights

Earlier on Thursday, more than 80 flights had received bomb threats. The targeted flights included 20 operated by Air India, 20 by IndiGo, 20 by Vistara, and 25 by Akasa. In 11 days, nearly 250 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received the bomb threats.

Govt takes step to mitigate hoax bomb threats

Meanwhile, the government has started efforts to identify behind the menace and asked social media platforms such as Meta and X to provide data related to these messages to aid in the investigation.The government has also asked for cooperation from leading multinational technology companies to assist in identifying individuals responsible for these hoax calls, emphasising that this effort serves the public good.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the government plans to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines, including placing perpetrators of such threats in the no-fly list.

