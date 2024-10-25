Canada suddenly dropped name of gangster Goldy Brar from its wanted list, says recalled envoy Sanjay Verma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) India's recalled envoy Sanjay Verma

Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India’s recalled envoy Sanjay Verma recently revealed several significant details related to the "absurd" allegation leveled by the Trudeau-led authorities against New Delhi.

Speaking during an interview with PTI videos, the Indian envoy mentioned that Canadian authorities suddenly removed gangster Goldy Brar, who operates in North America, from their wanted list of criminals.

He stated that New Delhi had shared the names of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Brar with Canadian authorities, who had put Brar on the wanted list. “Goldy Brar was living in Canada. On our request, he was put on the wanted list. All of a sudden, he disappeared from the wanted list. What do I make out of it? Either he is arrested or he is no longer wanted,” Verma remarked.

Significantly, the senior diplomat also criticized the Canadian government’s allegations that the Lawrence Bishnoi-led gang was targeting Sikh dissidents at the behest of the Indian government. He stated that India had shared the names of Brar and Bishnoi with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). “So, it is not that Canada or Canadian authorities woke up from their dreams and said, here is Lawrence Bishnoi and here is Goldy Brar. It was an Indian agency that told them about these two gangsters,” the diplomat said.

Verma further speakig to the PTI also added that the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was "wrong" and that the truth must emerge through a thorough investigation.

“Nijjar was a terrorist to us, but anything extrajudicial, for any democracy or rule-of-law country, is wrong,” Verma said.

“We always told them that we want to get to the bottom of the whole episode, so that you are satisfied, we are satisfied,” the diplomat added.

It is pertinent to note that Goldy Brar was believed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and first came into the spotlight after he claimed responsibility for the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022. However, reports suggest that they are now running separate gangs.

(With inputs from PTI)