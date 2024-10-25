Google pays tribute to timeless legacy of singer KK with special doodle, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE KK died on May 31, 2022.

Google on Friday is celebrating the iconic legacy of the beloved Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, with a special Doodle. It is not his birth anniversary today as he was born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi. It is because KK's journey in Bollywood began with the song 'Chhod Aaye Hum' from the 1996 film Maachis. The song was also sung by Vinod Sehgal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Suresh Wadkar and Hariharan. KK's soulful voice and romantic ballads have made him a cherished figure in the Indian music industry, following this song.

KK's singing journey at a glance

KK's journey in music began after he graduated from Kirori Mal College at Delhi University. Before fully immersing himself in his passion for singing, he briefly explored a career in marketing. His breakthrough came in 1994, when he submitted a demo tape that led to him performing commercial jingles, setting the stage for his illustrious career.

In 1999, KK marked his entry into Bollywood as a solo playback singer with the emotional track 'Tadap Tadap from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. That same year, he released his debut solo album, 'Pal', which quickly became a sensation.

The album's title song and 'Yaaron' became timeless anthems of friendship and nostalgia, connecting with audiences across various generations. Throughout his remarkable career, KK showcased his versatility, lending his voice to over 500 Hindi songs and more than 200 tracks in regional languages such as Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Additionally, he recorded around 3,500 jingles in 11 languages, cementing his reputation as one of India's most prolific playback singers. KK received numerous accolades, including six nominations for the prestigious Filmfare Awards and two Star Screen Awards.

Death

Tragically, KK passed away after delivering a final performance in Kolkata. In honour of his contributions to Indian music, a statue was erected in the city where he last performed, celebrating the unforgettable legacy he left behind.