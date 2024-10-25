Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek purchase 10 apartments in Mumbai worth Rs 25 cr | Know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek made a major investment in Mumbai's realty by purchasing 10 apartments worth Rs 24.95 crore in the suburban area of Mulund West. With this purchase, the Bachchan's family real estate investments in 2024 have touched Rs 100 crore so far. According to a report by Square Yards, the father-son has purchased these 10 apartments in Oberoi's Realty’s premium residential project, Eternia.

Details about apartments

Eight out of these 10 apartments have a carpet area of 1,049 square feet each and two spanning 912 square feet per unit. Each unit of these apartments has two covered parking spaces. The deal has incurred a total stamp duty of Rs 1.5 crore.

Abhishek Bachchan has acquired six of these apartments for Rs 14.77 crore while Big B bought the remaining four for Rs 10.18 crore. A report by Square Yards also mentioned that the Bachchan family has purchased around 0.2 million square feet of properties since 2020, with a total investment value of Rs 219 crore.

On the work front

On one hand, Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan alongside Fahadh Faasil. He is currently busy with the 16th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has several films in the pipeline including Aankhen 2, Hasmukh Pighal Gaya, Section 84, Ishq Chakallas and Taalismaan.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan recently announced his next release, I Want To Talk, with Shoojit Sircar. The film is slated to release on November 22, 2024. He also has an untitled project with Nikkhil Advani. Apart from these, Housefull 5, Hera Pheri 3, The Big Bull 2, Shootout at Byculla and Be Happy.

