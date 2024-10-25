Rhea Chakraborty gets big relief from Supreme Court, apex court dismisses CBI's plea to restore LOC 

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty, who has been in the news for the wrong reasons in recent years, finally has something to cheer up. The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) State of Maharashtra and the Bureau of Immigration challenging the Bombay High Court's quashing of Look-out-Circulars (LOCs) issued against her. Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik and her father Lt Colonel Indrajit Chakraborty, who is an army veteran also got relief from the apex court.

In February, the Bombay High Court canceled the look out circular of CBI on the petition of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and father. CBI had challenged the order of the High Court in the Supreme Court. CBI had issued a look out circular in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

For those late to the story, the look out circulars were issued in August 2020 against the actress, her brother, her father and her mother. Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed an FIR in Patna, Bihar, seeking an investigation into his death and the matter was subsequently transferred to CBI.