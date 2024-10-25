Stree to Munjya, list of horror comedy flicks set for re-release in theatres ahead of Halloween

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Films re-releasing on Halloween 2024

Several films from Bollywood and Hollywood are set for re-release in cinemas this Halloween. 2024 has been the year of many films re-releasing in theatres on public demand on different occasions. Films like Veer Zaara, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, and DDLJ, among others released this year for fans. Now, on the occasion of Halloween, several horror films from Bollywood and Hollywood will be re-released on big screens ahead of the festival.

The national cinema chain PVR Cinemas announced the slate of films that will be showcased ahead of Halloween. In their post, they wrote, ''Get ready for a hauntingly good time as the Halloween Marathon comes to your city! Delhi, Noida, Pune, Mumbai, Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad - book your tickets for the epic horror movie marathon from October 25-27 at PVR INOX. Note: Available in select locations across different cities.''

Date-wise releases for Halloween 2024 in New Delhi:

October 25

IT

IT - Chapter Two

October 26

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

October 27

Bhediya

Munjya

Stree

It is important to note that these films will be re-released on different dates in different cities as per the post shared by PVR Cinemas. Among the list of re-releasing films, Munjya is the only film which was originally released in 2024. The film was a sleeper hit and went to earn over Rs 100 crore in India. In its opening week, Munjya minted Rs 35.3 crore nett at the box office.

Hollywood film franchises of IT and Conjuring are one of the most popular horror series. In the Conjuring Universe, a total of seven films have been released so far including Annabelle Comes Home and Nun 2.

