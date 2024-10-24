Do you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan follows only on person on Instagram? Who is it?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Do you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan follows only on person on Instagram?

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been in the headlines for the past few days due to the news of divorce from her husband Abhishek Bachchan. For the past few days, rumours of their divorce have been continuously dominating social media. Aishwarya, who has made her mark all over the world based on her amazing beauty and strong acting, is also very popular on social media. Miss World 1994 has more than 14 million followers on Instagram. But Aishwarya Rai follows only 1 person on Instagram. Yes, only 1!

Who does Aishwarya Rai follow on Instagram?

The only person that Aishwarya Rai follows on Instagram is none other than her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya is followed by more than 14.3 million people on Instagram. But Aishwarya follows only her husband Abhishek Bachchan on the social networking site. The Devdas actor has also shared many pictures with her husband on Instagram.

She celebrated her daughter's birthday with family

Aishwarya Rai had a lot of fun at the birthday party with her loved ones including her mother and daughter Aaradhya on October 22. She has shared the pictures from that evening on her Instagram. However, Abhishek Bachchan was missing in these pictures. After this fans made many speculations. However, later Aishwarya Rai's family told that Abhishek Bachchan could not attend here due to busyness in work.

Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007

Let us tell you that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007. After 4 years of marriage, both gave birth to a daughter on November 16, 2011. Now their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has turned 15 years old. Aishwarya often shares pictures of her daughter with her fans through Instagram.

She was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2. She also won the SIIMA Best Actor Female award for her role of Queen Nandini.

