Updated on: October 25, 2024 19:10 IST

J&K Sees Rise In Terror Attacks: How terrorists are unleashing fear in the union territory

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been shaken by a series of terror attacks over the past week. The most recent incident occurred on the evening of October 24, when terrorists targeted an Indian Army vehicle in Gulmarg, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and two army porters.