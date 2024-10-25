Aoora reveals time he took to get the diction correct for performing on Malayalam songs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Korean singer Aoora participated in Bigg Boss 17

Korean singer Aoora, who gained popularity during the reality show Bigg Boss 17, has been living in India for the past one and a half years. Reflecting on his experiences, he once said that whenever he goes to Korea now, he feels as if he is going on a vacation. Aoora recently performed at a concert at Anant Samagam by the Aalekh Foundation in New Delhi where he performed in Malayalam songs as well, showcasing his deep appreciation for South Indian music.

When Aoora fall in love with South Indian music

Aoora was introduced to Malayalam songs by an Indian friend and was attracted by its rich sound and energetic beats. “I love South Indian music because of its rich sound and energy. When I decided to sing Malayalam songs, it was because I loved the beats and song theme. It gave me an opportunity to learn so much about a new culture and place,” he said at the event.

Planning to release Punjabi song

Aoora revealed that he dedicated a month to mastering the diction for his performances of Malayalam songs. He is also learning English and Hindi, with aspirations to explore additional languages. “I would love to learn more languages too,” he added. The Korean singer also said that he is planning to release a Punjabi song around Lohri next year.

Aoora shows interest in Indian film industry

Aoora also mentioned that he is interested in entering the Indian film industry, expressing interest in both Hindi and South cinema. He said, “I want to explore Hindi as well as the South cinema. There are various discussions happening currently, but I am working hard to work on my diction and language learning before taking up my next project.” The artist also has a list of Indian singers he hopes to collaborate with including Mitraz, Darshan Raval, Arman Malik, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Mika Singh, and Arijit Singh, stating, “I love all of them.”

