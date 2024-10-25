BCCI announces India's squad for South Africa T20Is, Mayank Yadav out, three uncapped players included

Follow us on Image Source : AP Suryakumar Yadav with the trophy after beating Bangladesh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced India's squads for the T20I series against South Africa and for the Border-Gavaskar series.

The Indian board named a 15-member squad for the T20I series against the Proteas. BCCI has brought in three uncapped players for the squad while Mayank Yadav has not been named in the team.

Uncapped players Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal have been called up for the four-match T20I series starting from November 8. Notably, Mayank Yadav, who made his debut earlier against Bangladesh, has not been picked. BCCI confirmed that Mayank and Shivam Dube were not available due to their injuries.

Along with Mayank and Dube, Riyan Parag also misses out due to a 'chronic left groin issue'. "Mayank Yadav and Shivam Dube were unavailable for selection owing to injuries. Riyan Parag was unavailable for selection and is currently at the BCCI Centre of Excellence for long term resolution of his chronic right shoulder injury," BCCI wrote in a statement.

Along with the T20I squad, the Indian Board also named the Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar series. Three uncapped Test players Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana and Abhimanyu Easwaran are in line for their long-format debut. Kuldeep Yadav misses out due to 'chronic left groin issue'. Washington Sundar, who impressed in the second Test against New Zealand, has been added to the squad too. Mohammed Shami is not in the squad as he was unlikely to play the initial matches, as stated by captain Rohit Sharma earlier. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel are also not in the Test squad.

India’s squad for 4 T20Is against South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves for BGT series: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed