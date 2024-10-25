Friday, October 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BCCI announces India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, drops Kuldeep, includes 2 uncapped stars

BCCI announces India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, drops Kuldeep, includes 2 uncapped stars

Nitish Reddy and Abhimanyu Easwaran are set for their international debut as the BCCI announced India's highly-anticipated Test squad for the Australia tour on Friday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2024 22:16 IST
India Test squad
Image Source : GETTY India Test squad for BGT 2024-25 series

The BCCI announced India's squad for the Australia Test series on Friday with major changes to their current setup.

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement