Life certificate: How can senior citizens submit Jeevan Pramaan certificate online? Check key details

Pensions serve as a crucial financial support system for senior citizens in their post-retirement lives, often becoming their primary source of income. To ensure the continued receipt of monthly pensions, Indian pensioners aged between 60 and 80 are required to submit a "Jeevan Pramaan Patra" (Life Certificate) each year. The window for submission will open on November 1 and remain open till November 30. To accommodate the needs of super senior citizens aged over 80, the government has provided a two-month window -- spanning from October 1 to November 30 -- for submitting the certificate.

The Digital Life Certificate, or Jeevan Pramaan, is designed specifically for pensioners and employs biometric technology with Aadhaar-based authentication. The successful submission of this certificate serves as official confirmation that the pensioner is alive, ensuring that pension payments continue. Failure to submit the certificate within the stipulated timeframe will result in the pension being paused from December 2024 onwards. This initiative underscores the importance of the Jeevan Pramaan system in securing uninterrupted pension flow for senior citizens.

Ways to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra

There are five ways to submit the life certificate in the country. Pensioners can deposit it through Jeevan Pramaan Portal, post-payment bank, face authentication, designated officer signature and doorstep banking. Life certificates can be made through face authentication or doorstep banking.

Step 1: Install 'AadhaarFaceRD' 'Jeevan Pramaan Face App' on your Android smartphone (5MP or above camera).

Step 2: Keep your Aadhar number ready which has to be given to the Pension Distributor Authority.

Step 3: Go to Operator Authentication and scan the face.

Step 4: Enter the details.

Step 5: Capture your picture and upload it. A link will be sent to your given phone number from where you can download your life certificate.

Process to submit certificate through doorstep banking

Step 1: Book your visit to Jeevan Pramaan Centre or bank

Step 2: Share you Aadhar number and mobile numbers to the operator

Step 3: The operator will verify your ID using biometric device.

Step 4: Your life certificate will be generated after authentication.

What if you fail to submit till November 30?

Failing to submit the Jeevan Pramaan Patra by November 30, the release of the pension would be stopped. However, upon submitting the certificate before October 31 next year, the pension will be restarted along with the amount missed during the time the pension was halted.

