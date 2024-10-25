Horoscope Today, October 26: Auspicious day to get married for Pisces; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, October 26: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, October 26, 2024: Today is the Dashami date of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Dashami Tithi will remain today for the whole day, the whole night, and till 5:24 am tomorrow. Shukla Yoga will remain today for the whole day, the whole night, and till 5:57 am tomorrow. Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 9:46 am today, after which Magha Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, there is Bhadra of Prithvi Lok from 4:24 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 26, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today you will get financial benefits from some old land. Meanwhile, your spouse will also get a good opportunity for progress. Today the circumstances are likely to change and new hopes will be created. Some people who were against you will bow down to you today. Your relationships will become good again. Today, you can plan to go to some recreational place with your lovemate. Seeing your hard work, your boss will gift you something necessary. But you should take care of your health.

Taurus

Today, you will suddenly benefit from business. Today, the efforts made for any work will be successful. Today, you will have to find the answers to the questions running in your mind. Today, avoid spending too much or taking a loan for the sake of showing off. Taking the opinion of your loved ones in your thinking will bring you achievements. Today, you will give more time to business activities. Which will give better results. You will have a great time with the employees. You will be successful to a great extent in presenting your views to others and making others agree with your ideas.

Gemini

Today, the workload in the office can be more. Today, there can be some sudden benefits in business, but there are also chances of a change of place. Today, meeting friends and relatives will give me happiness. It is important to respect each other's feelings. Today you will be present in social activities and any problem will also be solved. Have faith in your abilities. Time will be spent with family in shopping for household items. You will also get help from a colleague in completing office work. Your married life will be happy.

Cancer

Today you will get a positive response from the officers. Today there will be a pleasant and disciplined atmosphere at home. After a long time, meeting with relatives will excite you. Today there will be a lot of busyness throughout the day. But you will be happy to get the desired results. You will get an invitation to attend a function, mutual interaction will increase. You will get the full support of your spouse in your work. Today you will feel a little lazy. You should take care of your health.

Leo

Today you will have to take up some new responsibilities of the house. Today some pending work is going to be completed, along with this you will be busy with many types of activities and your social circle will also increase. You will meet eminent people and will also get some great information. Your spouse can give you a surprise. The problems that have been going on for a few days will be solved easily today. Take your father's blessings, you will be success in work.

Virgo

Today the officers in the office will put some pressure on you regarding work. Today you will share your thoughts with a close relative, there will be sweetness in relationships. Due to this, there will be a happy atmosphere in the family as well. Today do not let old negative things dominate the present and preserve relationships. Today your official trip will be beneficial for you. The minds of the students of this zodiac can be distracted from their studies. It will be good to pay special attention to studies.

Libra

Today you will be full of enthusiasm. Today you will make any investment only after thinking. Be careful while talking to people, there can be discord in relationships due to misunderstandings. You will cooperate in solving the problems of children. Today you will be busy at work. You will take important decisions in business, which will prove to be effective for you. Today you will take care of the respect of the employees. The atmosphere of your house will be pleasant. Students can prepare for an exhibition.

Scorpio

Today you will work hard to complete your tasks quickly, in which you will also be successful. Everyone in the family will be happy with you. Today the wrong advice of a friend can distract you from your goal. Therefore, if you take steps only after thinking, then you will avoid trouble. Do not ignore the advice and guidance of the elders of the house. You will spend some time with the children. You will try to give new momentum to your business. The enemy side will keep its distance from you today.

Sagittarius

Today you will be successful in making a new plan. Your financial condition will be better than before. You will get the support of your mother in some special work. Today you may get physical and mental fatigue due to workload. If you try to share your work with others, then it will be easy. Today is a good day for a new beginning. Your hard work and efforts will yield good results. You will make profits in business. Students will get the support of teachers.

Capricorn

Today you will get sudden opportunities for monetary gains. Today you will get an opportunity to meet new people. Today you will get alertness and a lot of energy from the inspiration of an ideal person. Many situations will become normal through mutual conversation. Struggle in some work will end.

Aquarius

Today you will prove to be helpful to friends. Today there is a need to organize your routine, this will help you to perform your tasks in the best way. Today the ongoing rift with a friend or relative will be resolved. You will get relief by getting satisfactory results from the child. Everyone will be happy with you in the office today. Today your promotion will be discussed. Today you will feel healthy. Lovemate will get a gift.

Pisces

Today you will easily complete your work with positive thoughts. Today will be a better day for married people of this zodiac. Today you can get favorable results of the changes brought in the working system. Today your business approach will also be able to solve many matters. Today the family atmosphere will be good. The work you are working hard for today will prove to be positive and beneficial for you.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)