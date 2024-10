Afghanistan A stun mighty India to enter first-ever ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup final

Follow us on Image Source : ACB/X Afghanistan A team players celebrating against India on October 25, 2025

Afghanistan A cricket team stunned the mighty Indian side with a dominant 20-run win in the ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semi-final on Friday. Afghanistan posted a challenging total of 206 and then restricted the former champions to 186 to storm into their first-ever final.

India A Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (c), Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Aaqib Khan.

Afghanistan A Playing XI: Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Darwish Rasooli (c), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Karim Janat, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdul Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami.

More to follow...