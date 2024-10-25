Friday, October 25, 2024
     
PM Modi meets German Chancellor Scholz in New Delhi

According to information released, the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting, where they discussed key areas of cooperation, including defence, trade, and clean energy.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2024 12:57 IST
India-Germany Ties
Image Source : X/ @BUNDESKANZLER Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday (October 25) and discussed a range of issues aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic ties. According to information released, the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting, where they discussed key areas of cooperation, including defence, trade, and clean energy.

Scholz hails India-Germany relations

Speaking about his meeting with PM Modi, Chancellor Scholz said, "In this world, we need friends and allies – just like India and Germany. Dear Narendra Modi, thank you for your warm welcome in New Delhi."

It is pertinent to note that Scholz arrived in Delhi late Thursday night as part of his three-day official visit to India and was welcomed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

 

