Updated on: October 25, 2024 20:59 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Maha Aghadi or Mahayuti - Who will win Maharashtra polls?

Maharashtra will go to polls in single phase on November 20. The counting of votes will be held on November 23. On this day, it will be decided who will take over the seat of power in Maharashtra? The main fight in Maharashtra is between two groups. These alliances are Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi