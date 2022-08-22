Jammu and Kashmir: Third terrorist involved in Budgam civilian attack in arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The police said some terrorists hurled a grenade in the Gopalpora Chadoora area of the Budgam district in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir : Security forces on Monday arrested a "hybrid terrorist" of Lashkar-e-Taiba involved in the August 15 grenade attack on a minority habitation in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, taking the total number of arrests in the case to three.

The terrorist was identified as Suhail Ahmad Malik, police said.

"Police today arrested one more hybrid terrorist of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba who was involved in a grenade attack on minorities," a police spokesperson said.

He said incriminating material including a hand grenade was recovered from Malik's possession.

2 terrorists arrested in grenade attack

Two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group were arrested by the police in Budgam on Saturday. According to the details, the arrested terrorists were involved in a grenade attack that injured a civilian on August 15.

The police said some terrorists hurled a grenade in the Gopalpora Chadoora area of the Budgam district in Kashmir on Independence Day evening. A civilian named Karan Kumar was injured in the attack.

