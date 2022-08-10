Budgam encounter: Three LeT terrorists, including one involved in civilian killings, trapped in J&K gunfight

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Encounter between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

Budgam encounter: At least three terrorists were trapped following an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Wednesday. The information was confirmed by Kashmir Zone Police, who took to Twitter and said, "Encounter has started at Waterhail area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

According to the details, the trapped terrorists were of proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Commenting on the gunfight, the Jammu and Kashmir police said terrorist Lateef Rather, who was involved in several civilian killings including of Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat is also trapped.

"03 terrorists of terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir.

Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in his office while Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area on May 26, this year.

Earlier on Sunday, a 'hybrid' terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by the Indian Army's 34 RR unit in the Budgam area.

The accused arrested was identified as Arshid Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sangam Budgam.

The arrests were made by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 2RR at Lawaypura.

The officials also seized incriminating materials which include 5 pistols, 5 magazines, 50 rounds. Two hand grenades were also recovered from the terrorist.

(With inputs from ANI)

