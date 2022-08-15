Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian and cop injured in two terror attacks on Independence Day.

A civilian, as well as a police officer, were injured in two separate grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday, police said.

The ultras carried out two grenade attacks within an hour, one at a minority habitation in Chadoora in Budgam district and another at Police Control Room in Srinagar, police said.

"#Terrorists hurled a grenade in Gopalpora Chadoora area of #Budgam in which one civilian namely Karan Kumar Singh got injured. He has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman tweeted.

"#Terrorists hurled #grenade at Police Control Room Kashmir, resulting in minor injuries to one policeman. Area #cordoned off," he said in another tweet.

