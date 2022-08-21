Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists involved in grenade attack on civilian arrested from Budgam, Bandipora

Highlights Sahil Wani and Altaf Farooq alias Amir are hybrid terrorists of LeT

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group were arrested by the police in Budgam. According to the details, the arrested terrorists were involved in a grenade attack that injured a civilian on August 15.

Commenting on the development, the police said some terrorists hurled a grenade in the Gopalpora Chadoora area of the Budgam district in Kashmir on Monday evening. In the attack, a civilian named Karan Kumar was injured.

Karan was then rushed to the Srinagar Hospital for treatment and his condition there was reportedly under control and presently stable.

On Saturday, police cracked the case and arrested two hybrid terrorists of LeT - namely Sahil Wani and Altaf Farooq alias Amir.

The vehicle used by terrorists was also seized.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Terrorist arrested in Bandipora

Earlier on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with the Indian Army arrested a terrorist from Bandipora.

According to police, the arrested terrorist, Imtiyaz Ah Beigh alias Ina Bhai, is a resident of Beigh Mohalla Fatehpora in Baramulla district.

Police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle, two AK magazines and 59 AK rounds from his procession.

The investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the case related to the interception of a drone used for the delivery of consignments of arms and ammunition as well as explosives by a key module of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers.

The locations raided by the counter-terrorism agency were in Srinagar, Jammu, Kathua, Samba, and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA said that the TRF operatives were in constant touch with Pakistani handlers of LeT and were receiving consignments of arms and ammunition as well as explosives and other terrorist hardware via drones in Indian territory near the International Border in the Samba Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"These weapon consignments were being further supplied to TRF terrorists in Kashmir for the execution of terrorist attacks on minorities, migrants and security forces," NIA added.

A case was initially registered at Rajbagh police station in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir and the NIA registered the case on July 30.

The NIA claimed to have seized various incriminating material and digital devices as well as documents during these searches.

(With inputs from ANI)

