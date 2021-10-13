Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
Tral encounter: Top Jaish terrorist killed, operation underway

Police and security forces are on the job. Further details are awaited.

Srinagar Published on: October 13, 2021 15:21 IST
Image Source : PTI

J&K: Top JeM commander killed in encounter, operation underway

One terrorist identified as top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Sham Sofi was neutralized in Kashmir's Tral area today, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed. The encounter broke out at Tilwani Mohalla in the Tral area of Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. 

Earlier on Tuesday, five terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed in anti-terrorist operations at Tulran and Feeripora villages in the Shopian district.

