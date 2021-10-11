Kashmir: Another encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Tulran, Shopian

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE "At Kheripora Shopian, another operation launched and contact is expected soon. This is the 3rd encounter in the last 24 hours," the police official added.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

"Two operations launched in Shopian this evening on a credible input," the Director-General of Police in J&K, Dilagh Singh said. "Around three to four terrorists were trapped," he added. A joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the Tulran area of Shopian district.

Earlier, five army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were martyred in action during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district. The operation was launched in a village close to DKG in Surankote in the early hours following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The encounter was going on when the last reports were received. The hiding ultras opened heavy fire on the search parties resulting in critical injuries to a JCO and four other ranks, according to a Defence Ministry spokesperson. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment where they succumbed to their injuries.

