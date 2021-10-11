Five Army personnel including JCO martyred during anti-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Security personnel arrive at a school in Srinagar after terrorists shot dead two teachers on October 7.

Five army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were martyred in action during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district. The operation was launched in a village close to DKG in Surankote in the early hours following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The encounter was going on when the last reports were received. The hiding ultras opened heavy fire on the search parties resulting in critical injuries to a JCO and four other ranks, according to a Defence Ministry spokesperson. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment where they succumbed to their injuries.

Officials said there are reports about the presence of a group of heavily-armed terrorists in the Chamrer forest, after they managed to sneak from across the Line of Control (LoC). Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to plug all escape routes of the terrorists.

Security forces earlier today killed a terrorist in the Hajin area of Bandipora district. He was affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was involved in the recent killing of a civilian in the Bandipora.

"Killed terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in a recent civilian killing at Shahgund Bandipora," a tweet by J&K Police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

