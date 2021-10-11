Jammu and Kashmir: Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, terrorist behind civilian killing, gunned down in Bandipora encounter

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC (PTI/FILE) Terrorist behind civilian killing gunned down in Bandipora encounter

Security forces have killed one terrorist in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. The slain terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told ANI that Dar was involved in the killing of a civilian in Shahgund. He was linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, security forces had received specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. The vicinity was cordoned off and a search operation was launched.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Killed terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in the recent civilian killing at Shahgund Bandipora," Vijay Kumar said.

In another encounter in Anantnag, security forces killed a terrorist. Police said that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Khagund in Anantnag following information about the presence of terrorists there. The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces, inviting retaliation. One terrorist was killed while a policeman suffered injuries.

Last week, an unidentified terrorist was killed by the security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. A policeman also suffered injuries in the encounter with the terrorist. Earlier on Tuesday, three civilians were killed by terrorists in the Union Territory in separate incidents. Terrorists fired at a man identified as Mohd Shafi Lone in the Shahgund area of Bandipora. Lone was a resident of Naidkhai. Also on Thursday, two government teachers including Supinder Kaur from Srinagar and Chand from Jammu were killed by terrorists.

Meanwhile, the recent killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir are seen as a grim reminder for the minorities that they continue to be easy targets for the terrorists. Reminiscent of the late 80s and 90s, the terrorists and their schemers are again indulging in targeted killings.

According to IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar, a total of 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists in 2021. Out of the 28, five persons belonged to local Hindu/Sikh community while 2 were non-local Hindu labourers.

