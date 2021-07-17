Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rain warning in J&K for July 19-21

The meteorological department on Saturday issued a weather warning for Jammu and Kashmir forecasting heavy to very heavy rain from July 19 to 21.

An official statement issued by the MET office said: "Lower and middle-level tropospheric winds from north Arabian Sea are most likely to interact with Easterly winds (From Bay of Bengal) from 18th to 21st July.

"The system is most likely to cause widespread heavy to very heavy rain, thunder with lightning at most places of Jammu mainly Pirpanjal Range and plains of Jammu division from 19th to 21st and moderate to heavy rain/ thunder with lightning in many places of Kashmir division during the said period".

The weather warning has included moderate to high risk of flash flood, temporary disruption of surface traffic, landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places, water logging in low lying areas, suspension of agricultural and horticultural operations etc as probable impacts of the inclement weather forecast.

