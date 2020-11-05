Haryana passes Bill providing 75 per cent reservation for locals in private sector jobs

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Haryana passes Bill providing 75 per cent reservation in private jobs to people from state.

Haryana Assembly on Thursday passed the Bill providing 75 per cent reservation in private jobs to people from the State. The move has come after the Haryana government in August this year had planned to introduce a Bill to give 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the state's youth, days after a proposed ordinance on it failed to get the governor's assent.

Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya had sent the ordinance approved by the Haryana government for the President's consideration, an official said.

Bills proposing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the state's youth and reserving 50 per cent of seats for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions was planned to be introduced in the then Monsoon session of the Haryana assembly.

The ordinance which proposes 75 per cent reservation for local candidates in private sector jobs in Haryana was approved by the state cabinet in July. This was a key poll promise of Mr Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party, which is a coalition partner of the BJP in the state.

The ordinance on private sector jobs was reserved for consideration of the President. The cabinet, after clearing the ordinance, had sent it to the governor in July for promulgation. Under provisions of the Constitution, the governor has the powers to promulgate an ordinance when the state assembly is not in session.

