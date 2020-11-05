Image Source : PTI ICICI Bank launches India's first banking programme for millennials

Lending major ICICI Bank on Thursday launched India's first banking programme for millennial customers, in the age bracket of 18 years to 35 years. The proposition called 'ICICI Bank Mine' offers an instant savings account, a feature-driven iMobile application that offers investment guidance to suit the demand of millennials, curated credit and debit cards, instant personal loans, and overdrafts.

"We estimate that the country has around 40 million progressive young millennials, who would contribute significantly to the economy and banking in the years to come.

"Our extensive research shows that millennial customers want banking to be simple, digitally enabled, and customised. Based on these insights, we have created 'ICICI Bank Mine', the country's first full banking stack for millennials," the bank said in a statement.

Under the programme, the bank has added a physical presence of an experiential branch targeted at millennials.

"Its uniqueness lies in its format that provides an experiential space with full digital self-service kiosks, digital banking terminals, and dedicated area for engagement and entertainment sessions.

"Also, the branch at times will serve as the venue for 'Mine Live', an event platform that hosts specially curated virtual events in the form of workshops, panel discussions, talent shows on travel, food, health, and entertainment. The first experiential branch for millennials has been opened at Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru."

