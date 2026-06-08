Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi's helicopter makes emergency landing in Puri

New Delhi:

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Puri on Monday evening after adverse weather conditions prevented it from landing in Bhubaneswar as scheduled. As per the information, the Chief Minister was returning from an official visit to Mayurbhanj when the helicopter encountered unfavourable weather conditions near the state capital.

The helicopter was preparing to land in Bhubaneswar when weather conditions deteriorated suddenly. Strong winds and unfavourable flying conditions made the planned landing unsafe. After assessing the situation, the pilot opted to divert the helicopter to Puri and execute a precautionary landing to ensure the safety of all onboard.

Safe landing at Samanga temporary bus stand

The helicopter was subsequently landed safely at the temporary bus stand at Samanga in Puri. The unexpected landing quickly drew the attention of local residents, with many people gathering at the site out of curiosity after news of the Chief Minister's arrival spread across the area. Fortunately, the landing was completed without any incident, and all passengers remained safe.

Police and administration rush to the spot

Soon after the helicopter touched down, police personnel and district administration officials reached the location to oversee security arrangements. Authorities immediately secured the surrounding area and took necessary precautions to prevent any disruption. Additional measures were implemented to manage the growing crowd and ensure smooth movement around the site. Officials maintained close coordination throughout the operation to ensure safety and order.

Crowd gathers after news spreads

The arrival of the Chief Minister's helicopter at the Samanga location generated considerable public interest. As word spread, a large number of people reached the area to witness the unusual development. The increased movement of people and vehicles in the vicinity prompted authorities to strengthen security arrangements and regulate access around the landing site.

Situation remains under control

Authorities said they continue to monitor the situation after the landing and maintained enhanced security in the area. They further indicated that the decision to divert the Chief Minister's helicopter from Bhubaneswar to Puri was taken entirely with passenger safety as the top priority amid challenging weather conditions.

(Inputs from Shubham Kumar)

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