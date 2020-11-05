'I need Nitish Kumar's govt for all-round development': PM Modi's open letter to people of Bihar

Image Source : PTI PM Modi held 12 rallies in Bihar campaigning for the NDA.

On the last day of campaigning for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote an open letter to people of the state on Thursday urging them to support Nitish Kumar. In his four-page letter written in Hindi, PM Modi said he needs Nitish Kumar's government in Bihar to ensure all-round development of the state.

"I am sure about Bihar. I need Nitishji's government in Bihar to ensure that development continues and projects are not blocked. I am assured that the Bihar will scale new heights of development in this decade riding on the double engine government," the prime minister said.

PM Modi said people of Bihar are voting not on the basis of caste and community but for development. "Votes are being cast not for cast, but development. Not for false promises but strong will. Not for good governance, but for sushasan (good governance) and honesty," he said.

The prime minister, who held 12 rallies in Bihar campaigning for the NDA, asserted that the alliance has worked in all sectors and will continue to improve law and order and sectors such as education and health.

PM Modi's fervent appeal to Bihar voters coincided with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement at a rally that this will be his last election.

"Today is the last day (of campaign for the final phase of assembly election). Polling will take place the day after tomorrow. This is my last election... ant bhala to sab bhala," Nitish Kumar said addressing a rally in Purnia district's Dhamdaha constituency creating a flutter in the political circles.

However, it wasn't clear whether the Janata Dal-United president was hinting at retirement or referring to the last phase of polling in Bihar.

While the first two phases of voting for Bihar assembly elections have taken place, the final round will be held on November 7, followed by counting of votes for all 243 seats on November 10.

