Bihar Election 2020: Nitish Kumar at Purnea rally: 'This is my last election'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a big announcement on the last day of campaigning for the third and last phase of ongoing Assembly elections in the state. The Janata Dal-United president said that the Assembly election 2020 will be his last, and he won't be participating in polls any further.

""Today is the last day (of campaign for the final phase of assembly election). Polling will take place the day after tomorrow. This is my last election... ant bhala to sab bhala," Nitish Kumar said addressing a rally in Purnia district's Dhamdaha constituency.

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial contender, has often described Nitish Kumar as 'tired' during his election rallies.

Nitish, 69, started his political career in 1977. He contested Assembly election from Harnaut seat in Nalanda district four times. He contested election for the first time in 1977 from Harnaut seat, but lost. Nitish again contested Assembly election in 1985 recording victory from same constituency.

Although Nitish contested Lok Sabha elections and won six times (1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004), 1985 was the last Assembly election he contested.

Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a record fourth term as CM this time, has also served as the Railway Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1998.

Nitish Kumar currently is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council. His opponents have often question whether he is scared of facing voters directly in elections and therefore takes the safe route of the Legislative Council to become a lawmaker.

Back in 2012, Nitish had explained why he didn't contest Assembly elections and chose to become a member of the Legislative Council. Nitish explained that he is an MLC by choice and not because of any compulsion.

