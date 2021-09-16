Gujarat's brand new cabinet: Reasons why BJP opted for fresh faces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI Gujarat's brand new cabinet: 5 fresh faces to watch out for

A brand new team has taken over the reins in Gujarat, with not just a new chief minister but an entire cabinet that's fresh. Out of the 24 inducted on Thursday, 21 have become ministers for the first time. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confidently followed the "no-repeat" formula by not inducting any member from the earlier Vijay Rupani-led ministry. Visibly, the saffron party is aiming to make an impact ahead of the 2022 assembly polls with the all-new avatar.

The following were sworn in as cabinet ministers: Rajendra Trivedi, Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Purnesh Modi, Raghavji Patel, Kanubhai Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradip Parmar and Arjunsinh Chauhan.

But, who will be the "most-watched"? Take a look.

RAJENDRA TRIVEDI

Rajendra Trivedi, who resigned as the Gujarat assembly speaker Thursday morning, is a legislator from Raopura in Vadodara. The old-timer, considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assumed office as the Speaker on February 19, 2018, taking over from Ramanlal Vora. Trivedi, who is a two-term MLA, has previously been a minister (in-charge) for sports, youth and cultural activities, and pilgrimate development.

JITU VAGHANI

Former state BJP president Jitu Vaghani too found a place in the new cabinet. He was appointed to the post in August 2016 and became the youngest Gujarat BJP President after the then party president, Vijay Rupani, took over as the chief minister. He was a first-time MLA when he was made the state BJP president. Vaghani had won the 2017 assembly election with a record margin from Bhavnagar city.

RUSHIKESH PATEL

59-year-old BJP leader Rushikesh Patel too made the cut. He is an MLA from Visnagar. Patel also holds the post of Chairman, APMC, Visnagar. Earlier, he also served as the president of BJP's Mehsana district.

RAGHAVJI PATEL

Raghavji Patel is MLA from Jamnagar (rural). He had won from the seat on Congress' ticket in the state assembly election in December 2017. However, he later resigned as a legislator to join the BJP. Thereafter, in the 2019 assembly by-election, Patel contested as a BJP candidate from the seat and won.

KIRITSINH RANA

Kiritsinh Rana is MLA from Limbdi constituency in Gujarat. He has served as Minister of Animal Husbandry from 1998 to 2002 and Minister of Forest and Environment from 2007 to 2012. Between 2003 to 2006, he was also the Secretary of Gujarat BJP unit.

EYE ON 2022 ASSEMBLY POLLS

8 PATELS, 8 OBCS - BHUPENDRA PATEL CABINET'S LINE-UP

The BJP think tank, while deciding the final line-up of Bhupendra Patel team members, focussed on "no repeat theory" which was evident from the fact that the new government has scores of first-time MLAs as ministers.

The new Gujarat Cabinet has 8 Patels, 8 OBCs, 2 ministers from scheduled caste and 3 from scheduled tribe community, 2 Brahmans, and one belonging to the Jain community.

READ MORE: Gujarat gets 'young' Cabinet under CM Bhupendra Patel, 24 ministers take oath

NORTH GUJARAT

Hrishikesh Patel (Visnagar, Patel)

Gajendra Patel (Prantij, OBC)

Kirit Singh Vaghela (Kankrej, OBC)

SOUTH GUJARAT

Naresh Patel (Gandevi, ST)

Kanu Desai, Pardi (Brahman)

Jeetu Chaudhary (Kaprada, ST)

Harsh Sanghvi (Majura, Jain)

Mukesh Patel (Olpad, Koli-OBC)

Purnesh Modi (Surat, OBC)

Veenu Mordia (Katargam, OBC)

SAURASHTRA

Arvind Raiyyani (Rajkot, Patel)

Raghavji Patel (Jamnagar, Patel)

Brijesh Merja (Morbi, Patel)

Dev Malam (Keshod, Koli-OBC)

Kirit Singh Rana (Limbdi, OBC)

RC Makwana (Mahua, Bhavnagar -Koli)

Jeetu Vaghani (Bhavnagar-West, Patel)

CENTRAL GUJARAT

Jagdeesh Panchal (Nikol, OBC)

Nimisha Suthar (Morva Hadaf, ST)

Pradeep Parmar (Asarwa, SC)

Arjun Singh Chauhan (Mahemdavad, OBC)

Kuber Dindor (Santrampur, ST)

Manisha Vakil (SC)

Rajendra Trivedi (Ravpura, Vadodara - Brahman)

READ MORE: Gujarat gets brand new govt under CM Bhupendra Patel: Full list of ministers

Latest India News