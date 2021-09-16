Gujarat gets brand new govt under CM Bhupendra Patel: Full list of ministers

The Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has got a new avatar with the induction of 24 fresh faces in the cabinet.
First-term MLA Bhupendra Patel was sworn in Gujarat chief minister on Monday after Vijay Rupani’s surprise exit from the post, a year ahead of the Assembly polls. Patel’s elevation to the coveted post is being attributed to his closeness to former Gujarat chief minister and current Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.
NEW MINISTERS IN GUJARAT GOVT: FULL LIST
Cabinet Ministers
Rajendra Trivedi
Jitu Vaghani
Rushikesh Patel
Purnesh Modi
Raghavji Patel
Kanubhai Desai
Kiritsinh Rana
Naresh Patel
Pradip Parmar
Arjunsinh Chauhan
Minister of State
Harsh Sanghvi
Manisha Vakil
Represents Vadodara City constituency in Gujarat Assembly. Holds M.A., B.Ed. (English Literature) degrees. Reading book is her favourite hobby.
Jagdeesh Panchal
Jagdeesh Panchal is an MLA from Nikol seat. He has done MBA in Marketing (Certificate Course). Reading, swimming, playing badminton and social service are among his hobbies.
Brijesh Merja
Jitu Chaudhary
Kuber Dindor
Mukesh Patel
Nimisha Suthar
Arvind Raiyani
Kirti Singh Jhala
Jhala represents Kankrej Assembly seat. He is Pradesh Vice President, Kisan Morcho, Bharatiya Janata Party; Pradesh Secretary, Kisan Morcho, BJP; District Secretary General, Kisan Morcho, BJP, Banaskantha; Secretary General, BJP Kankrej Taluka; President, Youth Front BJP, Kankrej Taluka; Booth President, Khariya Village, Taluka Kankrej, BJP. Has held various positions as a founding activist of BJP. His hobbies include writing, reading music and travelling
Vinubhai Moradiya
Corporator, Surat Municipal Corporation, 2005-10, 2010-15 and since 2015; Chairman, Town Planning Committee, Surat Municipal Corporation; Member, Akhand Anand Credit Society Ltd.
(List to be updated)