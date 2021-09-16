Thursday, September 16, 2021
     
Gujarat gets brand new govt under CM Bhupendra Patel: Full list of ministers

The Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has got a new avatar with the induction of 24 fresh faces in the cabinet.

New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2021 14:27 IST
The Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has got a new avatar with the induction of 24 fresh faces in the cabinet. 

First-term MLA Bhupendra Patel was sworn in Gujarat chief minister on Monday after Vijay Rupani’s surprise exit from the post, a year ahead of the Assembly polls. Patel’s elevation to the coveted post is being attributed to his closeness to former Gujarat chief minister and current Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

NEW MINISTERS IN GUJARAT GOVT: FULL LIST

Cabinet Ministers 

Rajendra Trivedi 

Jitu Vaghani

Rushikesh Patel 

Purnesh Modi 

Raghavji Patel

Kanubhai Desai 

Kiritsinh Rana 

Naresh Patel 

Pradip Parmar 

Arjunsinh Chauhan

Minister of State

Harsh Sanghvi

Manisha Vakil 

Represents Vadodara City constituency in Gujarat Assembly. Holds M.A., B.Ed. (English Literature) degrees. Reading book is her favourite hobby.

Jagdeesh Panchal 

Jagdeesh Panchal is an MLA from Nikol seat. He has done MBA in Marketing (Certificate Course). Reading, swimming, playing badminton and social service are among his hobbies.

Brijesh Merja

Jitu Chaudhary

Kuber Dindor

Mukesh Patel

Nimisha Suthar

Arvind Raiyani

Kirti Singh Jhala

Jhala represents Kankrej Assembly seat. He is Pradesh Vice President, Kisan Morcho, Bharatiya Janata Party; Pradesh Secretary, Kisan Morcho, BJP; District Secretary General,  Kisan Morcho, BJP, Banaskantha; Secretary General, BJP Kankrej Taluka; President, Youth Front BJP, Kankrej Taluka; Booth President, Khariya Village, Taluka Kankrej, BJP. Has held various positions as a founding activist of BJP. His hobbies include writing, reading music and travelling

Vinubhai Moradiya​

Corporator, Surat Municipal Corporation, 2005-10, 2010-15 and since 2015; Chairman, Town Planning Committee, Surat Municipal Corporation; Member, Akhand Anand Credit Society Ltd.

