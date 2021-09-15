Gujarat cabinet reshuffle today; Team Rupani members including Nitin Patel to be dropped

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat cabinet expansion likely today

The Gujarat cabinet is likely to be reshuffled today, sources have said, adding all MLAs were late on Tuesday asked to be present in Gandhinagar. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers, whose names are not yet declared, will be held after 2 pm in the capital city Gandhinagar, state party spokesperson Yamal Vyas said. According to the details, all 22 ministers of the Vijay Rupani government will be removed. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, state Cabinet minister RC Faldu and Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama are likely to be dropped from the Gujarat cabinet.

New Gujarat Chief Minister and first-term MLA Bhupendra Patel was sworn in on Monday, two days after Vijay Rupani’s surprise exit from the post, a year ahead of the Assembly polls. Patel (59), unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday, was sworn in as the state’s 17th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

On Tuesday, a BJP leader said the swearing-in of more ministers is likely in the next two days, as only Patel (59) was sworn in on Monday.

“Discussions are going on and the swearing-in will take place either Wednesday or Thursday,” Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas had said on Tuesday.

As per the procedure, the names of ministers will be declared when they take the oath, he said.

Some ministerial berth aspirants met state BJP chief CR Paatil on Tuesday, party sources said. There is speculation in state BJP circles on whether Nitin Patel, deputy CM in the Rupani-led ministry, is retained in the new cabinet.

Party sources said efforts will be made to accommodate senior leaders in the cabinet as far as possible.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Patel and Paatil Monday night before leaving for New Delhi, the sources said. Cabinet formation was likely discussed, they added.

Meanwhile, Bhupendra Patel's elevation to the coveted post is being attributed to his closeness to former Gujarat chief minister and current Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

With state Assembly polls scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is banking on Bhupendra Patel, a Patidar, for poll victory.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP won 99 of the 182 seats and Congress got 77.

Rupani, the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, completed five years in office on August 7 this year.

Also Read | Bhupendra Patel: 5th Gujarat CM from Patidar community - A look back

Latest India News