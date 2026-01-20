Live Jana Nayagan censor certificate issue LIVE: Madras HC hearing on Vijay film’s release today Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, earlier slated for a January 9 release, hit a roadblock after a certification dispute with the censor board escalated to court. With the Madras High Court set to hear the matter again today, all eyes are on whether the film will secure a new release date.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not grant certification to Thalapathy Vijay's Jan Nayagan and the film could not release on January 9. When the makers approached the court, they probably would not have anticipated that the release date would be postponed repeatedly, that the legal battle would drag on for so long and that they would face continuous setbacks. This film, directed by H Vinoth has been stalled for almost two weeks.

Now, CBFC's writ appeal against KVN Productions has been listed for hearing before the Madras High Court Chief Justice's Bench today at around 11:30 am.

