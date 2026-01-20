Advertisement
Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, earlier slated for a January 9 release, hit a roadblock after a certification dispute with the censor board escalated to court. With the Madras High Court set to hear the matter again today, all eyes are on whether the film will secure a new release date.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not grant certification to Thalapathy Vijay's Jan Nayagan and the film could not release on January 9. When the makers approached the court, they probably would not have anticipated that the release date would be postponed repeatedly, that the legal battle would drag on for so long and that they would face continuous setbacks. This film, directed by H Vinoth has been stalled for almost two weeks.

Now, CBFC's writ appeal against KVN Productions has been listed for hearing before the Madras High Court Chief Justice's Bench today at around 11:30 am.

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Jana Nayagan hearing LIVE: Supreme Court’s earlier remarks set tone for today’s hearing

    On January 12, the film's producers, KVN Productions, filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the order of the High Court's division bench. On January 15, the Supreme Court refused to hear the petition and directed the Madras High Court to decide on the matter by January 20. Now that the case has come before the Madras High Court again on Tuesday, the film's makers and fans must be having their hopes high.

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Jana Nayagan case update: Audio launch was hosted in Malaysia

    Jana Nayagan's grand audio launch took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Several celebrities, including Vijay Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, were present at the event, while composer Anirudh Ravichander performed live.

  • 9:06 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Jana Nayagan latest news LIVE: Can Thalapathy Vijay's film clash with Border 2

    If Jana Nayagan gets clearance today and is released on the occasion of Republic Day, then Thalapathy Vijay's film will face Border 2 at the box office. With Sunny Deol's film being released only in Hindi and Dhurandhar gearing up for an OTT release, Jana Nayagan will surely rule the Tamil and Telugu box office while also showing potential at North Indian ticket counters.

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Jana Nayagan issue LIVE: Release date hangs in balance ahead of hearing

    After missing the Sankranti date, now the makers of Jana Nayagan must be eyeing to release the film on the occasion of Republic Day 2026. If the film gets clearance from Madras High Court and CBFC today then, this Friday will be a good time to release Thalapathy Vijay's film.

  • 8:52 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Jana Nayagan censor issue details: Concerns raised over communal overtones

    There were also concerns expressed by a member of the censor board about some scenes having community-oriented themes and it was considered that perhaps those scenes might be sensitive and need tweaking to prevent misunderstandings.

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Jana Nayagan censor issue LIVE: Objection over alleged defence emblem use

    One of the most prominent of these objections centers upon the possible display of a defense emblem, which, in their opinion, demanded explanation and official sanction. This issue has been later submitted for review to relevant specialists to see if it transgresses extant guidelines.

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Vijay’s Jana Nayagan LIVE: Why CBFC clearance became contentious?

    From the court case, it is apparent that the board felt that the degree of violence inherent in the film was excessive and thus raised queries regarding it being publicly shown. It is on this basis that several cuts were requested, and the film producers allegedly obeyed.

     

  • 8:20 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Jana Nayagan latest news LIVE: What led to censor certificate dispute?

    After the makers were unable to receive the film certificate by CBFC in time, they approached the Madras High Court and the single judge ordered the censor board to give Thalapathy Vijay starrer a 'U/A' certificate immediately. However, soon after that,  CBFC filled a writ appeal and the Chief Justice Bench postponed the matter for today's hearing.

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Jana Nayagan censor certificate issue to be heard today

    Madras High Court will hear the matter on CBFC vs Jana Nayagan at around 11:30 am. This hearing comes after the makers approached the Supreme Court and were asked to wait for the Madras High Court’s verdict.

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Jana Nayagan censor certificate issue LIVE: What is CBFC's stance?

    Although Justice PT Asha ordered the censor board to grant the film a U/A certificate, the CBFC immediately appealed against this decision. This is why the film's release has been postponed until at least January 21, when the next hearing in the case is scheduled. Frustrated by the delay in getting relief, the producers also approached the Supreme Court, appealing for the certification process to be expedited and a release date to be fixed. 

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Jana Nayagan case LIVE: Why Jana Nayagan’s censor certificate became a legal issue

    After the film was postponed, the makers shared a video and while explaining the matter, Venkat K Narayana, KVN, said that the film was submitted to the CBFC on December 18, 2025 and was viewed by the examining committee. On December 22, they received an email stating that the film would be granted a U/A 16+ certificate with suggested changes. They made the changes and resubmitted the film. However, the formal certificate was still awaited and follow-ups were being made for the same. Just a few days before the planned release on the evening of January 5, they were informed that the film had been referred to the revising committee based on one complaint.

    Post these occurrences. the makers approached the Madras High Court and almost had a win until the CBFC filed a writ appeal.

