PM Modi congratulates Nitin Nabin on taking charge as new BJP president: 'He is my boss now' Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitin Nabin as he formally took charge as the new BJP national president, calling him "my boss now" in a light-hearted yet impactful remark. The PM also highlighted the party’s extensive and democratic internal election process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed BJP leaders and workers at the party headquarters during the ceremony marking Nitin Nabin's appointment as the new national president of the saffron party. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as senior leaders, workers and supporters gathered for the momentous occasion. Congratulating Nabin for taking charge as the 12th national president of the BJP, PM Modi said, "I congratulate Nitin Nabin for becoming the president of the world's largest party. When it is about the party, Nitin Nabin is my boss and I am a party worker." His remarks drew loud cheers from the audience.

PM highlights scale and discipline of BJP's internal elections

PM Modi elaborated on the extensive internal election process that has been underway for several months across the country. He explained that the democratic exercise involves electing leaders from the grassroots level to the top organisational post, in strict adherence to the BJP's constitution. He said the process has now been formally completed and stands as a testament to the party’s strong democratic values, discipline and worker-first philosophy. "This grand organisational election process is a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party's democratic faith, organisational discipline, and worker-centric approach," he said while appreciating the efforts of lakhs of party workers involved in the exercise.

'Guided by tradition, strengthened by experience'

PM Modi further emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s leadership model draws strength from its legacy and its commitment to public service. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the party workers across the country for making this process a success... Our leadership is guided by tradition, enriched by experience, and advances the organisation with a spirit of public service and national service," he added.

PM Modi honours former BJP presidents

PM Modi reflected on the party's legacy and milestones. He said, "In the past one to one and a half years, we celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the 100th birth anniversary of Atal ji and the 100 years of the RSS. These inspirations strengthen our resolve to live for the nation. Our leadership moves forward with tradition, gains strength from experience and advances the organisation with the spirit of public service. I congratulate all the former presidents of the BJP. You know that the BJP focuses as much on expanding the organisation as it does on building workers."

'Journey from zero to the top'

The Prime Minister recalled the party’s historic rise. He said, "Under the leadership of Atal ji, Advani ji and Murli Manohar Joshi ji, the BJP witnessed a journey from zero to the top. In this journey, many senior leaders including Venkaiah Naidu ji and Nitin Gadkari ji expanded the organisation. Under Rajnath ji’s leadership, the BJP got a full majority on its own for the first time. Then under Amit Bhai’s leadership, BJP formed governments in many states and secured a second consecutive term at the Centre. Under JP Nadda ji’s leadership, the BJP became stronger from panchayat to Parliament and returned to power for a third time. I salute all former presidents of the BJP."

'Nitin Nabin is my boss'

In an emotional and humorous statement, PM Modi said, “People may think Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country, became PM for the third time, became Chief Minister at the age of 50 and has spent 25 years as head of the government. All this is true, but the biggest pride of my life is that I am a BJP worker. Nitin Nabin ji is my boss and I am a party worker. Nitin Nabin ji is the president of all of us. His responsibility is not just to lead the BJP but also maintain coordination with NDA allies. Whenever Nitin ji received a responsibility, he proved himself. This year marks 75 years of Jana Sangh. I bow to all the workers associated with Jana Sangh for their sacrifices.”

'Next 25 years are crucial for India'

PM Modi said the coming 25 years will shape the future of a developed India. "The next 25 years are very important. This is the time when a developed India has to be built and it will definitely be built. In this crucial phase, Nitin Nabin ji will take forward the BJP’s legacy. In today’s youth language, Nitin ji is in a way a millennial. He belongs to a generation that has seen major economic, social and technological changes in India. He belongs to a generation that grew up listening to radio and now uses AI. Nitin ji has youthful energy as well as long organisational experience. This will benefit every BJP worker."

'BJP is a culture and a family'

Highlighting the party’s ideological fabric, the Prime Minister said, "BJP is a culture. BJP is a family. Our relationships are more than just membership. BJP is a tradition that runs on process, not position. Our presidents may change but our ideals never change. Our leadership changes but our direction remains the same. BJP has national vision because our roots are local. Our deep connect with the ground gives regional aspirations a national platform. That is why people from every corner of the country join the BJP and trust the BJP as the safest starting point for their political journey."

'Built governments through our own strength'

PM Modi said the BJP has defied political patterns across states. "Many times governments struggle to stay in power after a long period. But BJP has broken this trend. In states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, the BJP won with massive majorities. In the last eleven years, the BJP formed governments in Haryana, Assam, Tripura and Odisha for the first time on its own strength. In West Bengal and Telangana, the BJP emerged as a major voice of the people."

'People's trust has grown stronger'

PM Modi said public service has always remained the BJP’s top priority. "We did not treat power as a means of enjoyment but as a medium of service. This is why people’s trust in BJP has strengthened further in the last one and a half to two years. Whether it is Assembly elections or local body polls, the strike rate of the BJP has been exceptional. Six states went to polls in the last two years. Out of these, BJP-NDA won four states. Today the BJP is the first choice not just in Parliament and Assemblies but also in municipal bodies. Maharashtra is the latest example. BJP became the number one party in local bodies. Out of 29 major cities, the BJP-NDA won in 25. Half of all elected councillors are from the BJP. In Kerala too, the BJP has nearly 100 councillors. In Thiruvananthapuram, people chose a BJP mayor after 45 years."

'BJP stands for good governance'

The Prime Minister said the BJP has emerged as the party of good governance. “India has seen different models of governance since Independence. Congress’s family-driven model, Left’s model, regional party models and the era of unstable governments. Today the country is witnessing the BJP’s model of stability, good governance and sensitivity. The trust we have earned during these years must be preserved. The people of the country are determined to build a developed India by 2047. The journey of reforms that we began in the last eleven years has now become the reform express.”

'Delivering social justice on the ground'

PM Modi highlighted the BJP’s commitment to social justice. “It is the BJP that has delivered true social justice on the ground. We took welfare schemes from government files to the homes of the poor. After seventy years of Independence, only three crore rural homes had tap water. The pain and struggle of women for water was ignored for decades. I had seen their struggles. That is why we introduced the Jal Jeevan Mission," PM Modi said.

"In just five to six years, more than twelve crore families received tap water. This government understood the pain of women suffering from smoke. Earlier LPG was considered a privilege of the rich. The BJP connected every home with LPG. The mission to empower rural women as Lakhpati Didis became possible because the BJP is sensitive to the dreams of women and daughters. For decades, tribal communities were treated merely as vote banks. But with sensitivity and equal respect, we recognised the needs of the most vulnerable tribal groups and launched the PM-JANMAN scheme," he added.

