BJP president election 2026 LIVE: Nitin Nabin was elected unopposed as the BJP national president, the youngest ever to occupy the top party post at a time when the saffron party seeks to further expand its footprint with key state elections around the corner.

BJP national working president Nitin Nabin
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get its new national president today, with Nitin Nabin elected unopposed, the youngest ever to occupy the top party post at a time when the saffron party seeks to further expand its footprint with key state elections around the corner. Senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh was among the proposers of Nabin's candidature for the party post. The announcement of the new BJP national president's name will reportedly be made between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm today, and PM Modi is also scheduled to attend the event in New Delhi. Of the 37 sets of nomination papers, 36 were filed by state units of the party and one set was submitted by the BJP Parliamentary Party. Nabin is the latest link in the chain of BJP presidents -- Atal Behari Vajpayee became the first BJP president in 1980 and was succeeded by Lal Krishna Advani in 1986 who held the post for three terms. Others who have held the position include Murli Manohar Joshi, Kushabhau Thakre, Bangaru Laxman, Jana Krishnamurthi, Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh (twice), Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates. 

Live updates :BJP president election 2026

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Former Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad on Nitin Nabin

    As Nitin Nabin is set to take charge as BJP president, Former Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad said, "There cannot be a greater moment of happiness for any political worker than becoming the national president of the BJP. This is also a huge responsibility, and this responsibility has come to a son of Bihar."

     

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Decision will send a positive message among the youth: Dilip Jaiswal

    On Nitin Nabin taking charge as the newly-elected BJP national president, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said, "This is an opportunity that the BJP's top leadership and the National Council have given him, as he (Nitin Nabin) is going to become the National President today. In the coming time, the BJP wants to connect with the thinking of the new generation and the youth while strengthening the party's ideology. Nitin Nabin ji himself is young and also has both political and administrative experience. As you know, he has been a five-time MLA, then a minister in the Bihar government, and has served as in-charge of Sikkim and as co-in-charge and in-charge of Chhattisgarh as well. This decision will send a positive message among the youth, and the inclination of young people towards the BJP will increase. In the coming time, the party's organisation will become even stronger."

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Matter of great happiness: Sanjay Saraogi

    Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi on Nitin Nabin being elected as party's national president said, "When the announcement was made on January 15, he had already become the leader of the nation, today he has formally become the national president (of BJP). For the first time, someone from Bihar has become the national president of the world's largest party. It is a matter of great happiness and all the workers are enthusiastic. We are delighted because today the person with whom we have worked for 20 years has become the national president of our party."

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Moment of great honour for all of us: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

    As newly-elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin along with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Ministers Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa offers prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Nitin Nabin ji... It is a matter of great joy and pride that before taking, he chooses to begin his day by visiting the Gurdwara. This is a moment of great honour for all of us."

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Valmiki Temple

    Newly-elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin along with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, offers prayers at Valmiki Temple.

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Bangla Sahib with party leaders

    Newly-elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin along with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Ministers Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa offers prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.

  • 10:27 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP elevated booth-level worker to the highest position: Pramod Kumar

    On Nitin Nabin taking charge as the BJP national president, party leader Pramod Kumar said, "Nitin Nabin ji has been elected, and no other nomination was filed against him. On this occasion, I want to convey a message to the people of the entire country, Bihar, and to all democratic parties across the world. This is the BJP, the largest party in the world, which has elevated a booth-level worker to the highest position and given him the best and most prestigious responsibility. For this, I extend my heartfelt salutations and congratulations to the BJP's top leadership."

     

  • 10:24 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Hanuman Mandir in CP

    BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin offers prayers at the Hanuman Mandir located in the Connaught Place area. He is set to take charge as the BJP national president today.

  • 10:24 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple

    BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple. He is set to take charge as the BJP national president today.

     

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Celebration outside BJP headquarters in Delhi

    Celebration outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi as Nitin Nabin is set to take charge as BJP national president today.

  • 10:22 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to attend event

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event at around 11:30 am today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to be present, BJP sources told ANI. According to a press release issued on January 16 by K Laxman, the National Returning Officer for the party's organisational elections, ‘Sangathan Parv’, senior BJP leaders will participate in the programme.

  • 10:22 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitin Nabin set to take charge as new BJP national president

    BJP working president Nitin Nabin is all set to become youngest party's national president, with officially assuming the charge today. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to officially announce its new National President on January 20 at the party headquarters in New Delhi. BJP mentioned that the official announcement process regarding the National President will take place between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm. Nitin Nabin is currently serving as the working president.

  • 10:20 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitin Nabin elected unopposed as BJP President

    Five-time Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin was on Monday elected unopposed as the BJP national president, the youngest ever to occupy the top party post at a time when the saffron party seeks to further expand its footprint with key state elections around the corner. Nabin, 45, emerged as the sole candidate for the post with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders filing nomination papers in his support. Nabin will be formally declared as BJP president on Tuesday signalling a generational shift in its top organizational leadership and a new era in the party, which was founded in 1980, the same year he was born.

Top News

