New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get its new national president today, with Nitin Nabin elected unopposed, the youngest ever to occupy the top party post at a time when the saffron party seeks to further expand its footprint with key state elections around the corner. Senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh was among the proposers of Nabin's candidature for the party post. The announcement of the new BJP national president's name will reportedly be made between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm today, and PM Modi is also scheduled to attend the event in New Delhi. Of the 37 sets of nomination papers, 36 were filed by state units of the party and one set was submitted by the BJP Parliamentary Party. Nabin is the latest link in the chain of BJP presidents -- Atal Behari Vajpayee became the first BJP president in 1980 and was succeeded by Lal Krishna Advani in 1986 who held the post for three terms. Others who have held the position include Murli Manohar Joshi, Kushabhau Thakre, Bangaru Laxman, Jana Krishnamurthi, Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh (twice), Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah.

