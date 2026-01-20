From Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Nitin Nabin: A look at BJP's national presidents over the years

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially announced Nitin Nabin as its new national president at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event, alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders. 45-year-old Nabin was elected unopposed as the party's 12th national president, making him the youngest to hold the post. Earlier on December 15, he had taken charge as the national working president of the BJP.
The BJP's national president election process was initiated after the election of 30 State presidents out of 36, exceeding the required 50 per cent threshold. The election schedule, along with the electoral roll, was announced on January 16, 2026. The nomination process took place on Monday between 2 pm and 4 pm, with a total of 37 sets of nomination papers received in favour of Nitin Nabin. Top leaders, including PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, were among the proposers.
The BJP has seen several influential leaders take charge of the organisation since its formation in 1980. Each president has shaped the party's ideological direction, organisational structure and electoral strategy in distinctive ways. From the early years under Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the current leadership under Nitin Nabin, the journey of BJP presidents reflects the party's evolution from a small political entity to the largest political party in the world in terms of membership. Here is a detailed look at the leaders who have helmed the BJP over the last four decades.
List of the BJP's national presidents:
|S. No.
|Name
|Tenure
|1
|Atal Bihari Vajpayee
|1980-86
|2
|LK Advani
|1986-91
|3
|Murli Manohar Joshi
|1991-93
|4
|LK Advani
|1993-98
|5
|Kushabhau Thakre
|1998-2000
|6
|Bangaru Laxman
|2000-01
|7
|Jana Krishnamurthi
|2001-02
|8
|Venkaiah Naidu
|2002-04
|9
|LK Advani
|2004-05
|10
|Rajnath Singh
|2005-09
|11
|Nitin Gadkari
|2009-13
|12
|Rajnath Singh
|2013-14
|13
|Amit Shah
|2014-20
|14
|JP Nadda
|2020-26
|15
|Nitin Nabin
|2026-present
Who is Nitin Nabin?
ALSO READ: BJP president election 2026 LIVE: Nitin Nabin elected as new party chief in presence of PM Modi