India TV 'She' Conclave: Squadron leaders Neha and Akanksha highlight Operation Sindoor mission

New Delhi:

At the India TV 'She' Conclave, squadron leaders Neha and Akanksha spoke about their experiences in the Indian Air Force and shared insights about Operation Sindoor. The two officers highlighted the importance of training, courage and equal opportunities for women serving on the frontlines, while also reflecting on the changing role of women in the armed forces.

We were trained and ready for the mission: Akanksha

Squadron Leader Akanksha said that they were fully prepared for the mission and had undergone rigorous training to face such challenges. She noted that when the moment arrived, the emotions were mixed, but their training and commitment helped them stay focused on the task at hand. According to her, members of the armed forces are always prepared to respond whenever duty calls.

Women cannot shy away from any front: Neha

Squadron Leader Neha emphasised that women today are proving themselves in every role, including frontline duties. She said women should not hesitate to step forward when it comes to serving the nation. She added that every individual in the armed forces, whether male or female, works with the same dedication and commitment towards the country.

No discrimination in the Air Force: Akanksha

Speaking about opportunities in the Indian Air Force, Akanksha said she has always been encouraged to take on flying responsibilities. She recalled being part of important assignments, including missions in challenging regions like Siachen and flights involving VVIPs such as the President and the Prime Minister. She noted that there is no discrimination within the Air Force when it comes to giving responsibilities, although society still has some way to go in achieving complete equality.

This is a developing story.