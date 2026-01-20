Nitin Nabin elected as BJP national president, youngest ever to get top party post Nitin Nabin was emerged as the sole candidate for the post with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders filing nomination papers in his support.

New Delhi:

Five-time Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin was formally declared as BJP president on Tuesday signalling a generational shift in its top organizational leadership and a new era in the party, which was founded in 1980, the same year he was born. In an official meeting, the BJP formally announced Nitin Nabin as its new national president.

K Laxman, Returning Officer for BJP organisational polls, declared the results of the organisational elections and handed over the certificate of election to 45-year-old Nabin, the youngest ever to occupy the top party post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda, senior ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, among others, were present at the BJP headquarters to witness the leadership transition.

Nabin became the 12th president of the BJP, which was founded in 1980, the same year he was born. The low-profile and unassuming Nabin had resigned as the minister for law and justice, urban development and housing in the Bihar government after he was appointed working president of the BJP on December 14.



"This election shows that in the BJP, leadership rises from hard work and dedication, not from dynastic privilege," Laxman said, announcing the outcome of the elections.

Today is a very historic occasion: Nadda

"Today is a very historic occasion, when our young, energetic, and talented Nitin Nabin is taking charge as the National President of the world's largest political party, the BJP. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on my behalf and on behalf of crores of workers," Nadda said, addressing the gathering.

Nitin nabin offers prayers at temples

Earlier in the day, Nitin Nabin paid his respects at several temples and the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. Accompanied by BJP leaders, including Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and Delhi ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Nabin first prayed at the Jhandewala temple.



He then offered prayers at the Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg, the Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, and the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi, the BJP said in a statement.

Nitin Nabin granted top-category VIP security cover

Nitin Nabin earlier in the day was granted top-category VIP security cover by the Centre, officials said on Tuesday. The VIP security wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been assigned to provide Z-category security for Nabin.



A few weeks ago, the Union Home Ministry directed the CRPF to take charge of his security following his announcement as the new BJP party leader, officials said. Armed CRPF commandos will accompany him during his travels across the country, they added. Nabin will be formally declared the BJP president on Tuesday.

