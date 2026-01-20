Trump shares map showing Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as US territory The posts come as the US is set to deploy a North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft at the Pituffik space base, Greenland, as tensions rise over President Donald Trump's move to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a post on his Truth Social platform showing an old photograph of himself with other European leaders with the US flag depicting Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as a part of the United States. In the post, Trump is seen seated inside the Oval Office, with NATO leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, UK PM Keir Starmer President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, among others.

(Image Source : TRUTHSOCIAL@REALDONALDTRUMP)Image shared by US President Trump on Truth Social

In another post, Trump is seen flanked by its Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio hoisting a US flag in Greenland, with a milepost that reads, "Greenland US Territory Est 2026".

(Image Source : TRUTHSOCIAL@REALDONALDTRUMP)Image shared by US President Trump on Truth Social

Trump on Canada, Greenland and Venezuela

Shortly after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump said that the United States will the South American country "until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition". Later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the stance on January 8, saying, "The Trump Administration is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela. We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now... Their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States".

Trump had last year suggested that Canada become the 51st US state. Shortly after winning the elections, PM Mark Carney in May during his first press conference, had firmly rejected Trump's suggestion that Canada become the 51st US state, stating, "It's important to distinguish wants from reality."

On Tuesday, the US President held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about Greenland and said that he would meet several parties in Davos. He reiterated his stance on Greenland, calling it integral for American and world security at large.

US deploys military aircraft at Pituffik Base in Greenland

Trump's post came hours after the the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) saidy that United States is all set to deploy aircraft to a key military base in Greenland, amid rising tensions following US President's move to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the aircraft "will soon arrive" at Pituffik Space Base to support various long-planned activities.

"Along with aircraft operating from bases in the continental United States and Canada, they will support various long-planned NORAD activities, building on the enduring defense cooperation between the United States and Canada, as well as the Kingdom of Denmark," the command said in a post on X.

NORAD stressed that the activity had been coordinated with Denmark and that Greenland's government had been informed in advance. "This activity has been coordinated with the Kingdom of Denmark, and all supporting forces operate with the requisite diplomatic clearances. The Government of Greenland is also informed of planned activities," they added.

The military did not disclose when the aircraft would arrive, but the timing has attracted attention as President Trump steps up pressure on European allies over Greenland.

