Nitin Nabin thanks BJP workers in first address as party chief, recalls emotional bond with PM Modi Nitin Nabin addressed BJP workers for the first time after becoming the party's national president and began with chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. He thanked party workers and PM Modi, recalling a memorable interaction during the Sadbhavana Mission in Gujarat.

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party's newly elected national president Nitin Nabin addressed party workers for the first time after taking charge and opened his speech with chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. He also raised the party slogan as he began his maiden address. Nabin said he was deeply humbled by the responsibility entrusted to him by the organisation. "First and foremost, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. You have given an ordinary worker like me the opportunity to reach this highest position in the party, and I bow before you all for this," he added.

Thanks PM Modi for inspiring leadership

The new BJP chief also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring millions of workers across the country. " I express my heartfelt gratitude to honourable Prime Minister Modi ji because we, as ordinary workers, have always observed from afar how you are continuously working for the service of the nation," he said.

Recalls first interaction with PM Modi

Sharing a personal memory, Nabin recounted the first time he got the opportunity to be part of a programme with PM Modi in Gujarat's Anand. "I was the National General Secretary at the time and I saw you listening to each and every person during the Sadbhavana Mission programme. And after the programme ended, when you spoke to us in your green room, you explained with such emotion why so many people from Gujarat had come." Reflecting on the moment, Nabin added, "That day, I understood that a person becomes great when they connect themselves with the emotions of the people."

Hits out at opposition parties

The newly appointed BJP chief launched a sharp attack on opposition parties. He referred to recent events in Tamil Nadu where attempts were allegedly made to stop the sacred Karthigai Deepam festival on a hill in the state. He said this was not an isolated incident and alleged that the opposition had also conspired to stall other cultural and religious traditions. Nabin also pointed to the recent attempt to initiate impeachment proceedings against a judge and described it as another example of political obstruction.

Nabin said that whenever Somnath, Ram Setu or other symbols of India's cultural legacy are mentioned, opposition leaders become uncomfortable. He asserted that forces trying to block such traditions must be strongly confronted. "Those who deny the existence of Ram Setu and oppose the Karthigai Deepam festival should have no place in Indian politics," he added.

ALSO READ: