Give us 5-acre mosque plot if Sunni board rejects SC offer: Shia Waqf Board

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Wednesday said it would ask the government to give it the five-acre plot that the Supreme Court said should be allotted for building a mosque if the Shia board rejects the offer.

But the board will use the land for setting up a hospital and not a mosque, its chairman Waseem Rizvi said. He added that the board will not approach the court but would request the government for the land.

The Sunni Waqf Board, a main litigant in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case, is yet to decide whether to accept the land. The five-judge had dismissed the Shia board claim to the disputed site, where the court ruled that a temple should be built by a trust.

Muslims, the November 9 judgment said, should be given an alternative five-acre site elsewhere in Ayodhya to build a mosque to replace the one demolished in 1992.