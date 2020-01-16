Gaurav Chandel murder: Fingerprints found inside victim's SUV

Image Source : FACEBOOK Gaurav Chandel murder case: Police focussing on fingerprints inside car

Nearly 8 days after Gaur City resident Gaurav Chandel was robbed and murdered in Greater Noida area, the police on Wednesday recovered the victim's car from Akash Nagar colony in Ghaziabad. The car was 'locked' at the time of recovery. Gaurav Chandel had first gone missing while returning from his office in Gurugram. He was later found murdered at Gaur Chowk (5-minutes drive from his home). Though his car has been traced, police have yet not been able to trace his laptop and wallet.

Commenting on the development in the case, a Ghaziabad police official said, "Some fingerprints have been found in the car. These fingerprints were present on the steering, doors and seats. Some of these belong to Chandel while the others belong to an unknown person".

However, the number of criminals involved in Chandel's murder can not be ascertained by the STF which claims that it will crack the case soon.

On January 6, Chandel was talking to his wife over the phone and informed her that he has reached near home and will soon be there. After waiting for several hours, the family approached the police but the policemen ignored them saying "will search him in the morning".

Meanwhile, at around 4 a.m., the relatives found Chandel's body with bullet injuries on his head from the backside.

The murderer left Chandel's body on the spot and fled with his SUV.

The murder sparked protests in Greater Noida after which three-four policemen were suspended.

Later the probe was handed over to the Special Task Force (STF) which is investigating the case.

