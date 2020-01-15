Gaurav Chandel murder case: Police recover victim's car from Akash Nagar area in Ghaziabad; no arrests yet

Gaurav Chandel murder case: Police recover victim's car from Akash Nagar area

The police have recovered the car of Gaurav Chandel, who was robbed and murdered by miscreants in Greater Noida area some days ago. Gaurav Chandel's car was recovered from Akash Nagar area under Masuri police station limits in Ghaziabad. The information regarding Gaurav Chandel's car was provided by the Ghaziabad police to Noida police. The police, however, have yet not made any arrests in the case. The victim's mobile and laptop are yet to be traced.

Gaur City resident Gaurav Chandel was robbed by miscreants at Parthala Chowk, while on his way back home from work. The incident was reported on January 6, this year and has created a sense of panic among the residents in the vicinity.

The body of Gaurav Chandel later was recovered at Gaur Chowk (5-minutes distance from his residence) the following morning after his family members looked out for him. Family members of Gaurav Chandel have accused the police of wasting crucial time in the case and have alleged negligence on the part of cops.

