Post Gaurav Chandel murder, another Gaur city resident goes missing, resurfaces in Gujarat

Days after Gaurav Chandel murder case in Greater Noida, Gaur City's 5th Avenue has surfaced in news headlines again. A 36-year-old resident of Gaur City had gone missing on Friday after he had left his home to drop his child to school. Identified as Gaurav Sharma, the man has now returned his home and has revealed about his whereabouts during this while. Gaurav Sharma returned on Monday and said he was at a meditation camp in Gujarat.

According to reports, Gaurav Sharma himself called up his family and said he is safe at a meditation center in Vadodara.

“We got a call from him around 2 pm. He said he is safe at a meditation center in Vadodara. We went to Vadodara, met him at the railway station and got him home,” his brother Saurabh said.

According to him, Gaurav was upset that he was unemployed for some time and had left home for “peace of mind”.

“Three months ago, his employer asked him to leave his job due to recession. He was upset over this,” his brother said.

Gaurav Sharma worked as a senior manager with a private company in Noida Sector 62. He lives with his wife and a 10-year-old kid in Fifth Avenue of Gaur City township.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Sharma's sudden disappearance raised concerns among the residents of Greater Noida, specifically of Gaur City, who had learnt about the shocking murder case of Gaurav Chandel a few days ago.

Gaurav Chandel was robbed and murdered near Parthala Chowk while he was on his way back home from Gurugram. His body was recovered from Gaur Chowk (5-minutes drive from his residence in Gaur City).

