97 children contract food poisoning after consuming 'pani puri' at MP fair

At least 97 children fell ill and contracted food poisoning after consuming the snack 'pani puri' at a fair in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district. All the victims consumed the spicy snack from the same shop on Saturday evening.

The fair was organized in the tribal-dominated Singarpur area, 38 km from the district headquarters, where people from various nearby villages had come to make purchases.

Around 7.30 pm, the children complained of vomiting and stomach pain, the district hospital's civil surgeon, Dr. K R Shakya, told news agency PTI. "Ninety-seven children have been admitted to the district hospital for food poisoning. They are out of danger," he said.

The 'pani puri' seller was detained and samples of the snack were sent for testing, a police official said.

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, the parliamentarian from Mandla, met the children undergoing treatment at the hospital on Saturday night.

(With PTI Inputs)

