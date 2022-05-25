Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 200 people contract food poisoning after having dinner at Gujarat wedding

At least 200 people got food poisoning in Gujarat's Katargam, after they had dinner at a wedding in the area. One day after the function, 200 out of 200 guests complained of fever, and vomiting. Out of the 200, at least 9 people were admitted to a hospital nearby.

The wedding took place at Nityanand Dham, and the menu consisted of grapes, and Bengali sweets named Oreo Sake, Angoor Rabri and Kesar Kumkum. The ones who were admitted to the hospital, also said that they had a problem walking.

Top officials of the health department also reached the spot and started OPD on the spot. The food department of the municipality took various samples of sweets from the banquet site and sent them to the laboratory for testing. The health officials who reached the spot started the first aid and sent the samples of the victims for examination.

According to the reports received late-night, 4 out of 200 people had to be admitted to the hospital due to more problems. Sources in the municipality revealed that all those who received timely treatment were in good health.

