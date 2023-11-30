Thursday, November 30, 2023
     
Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, MP and Mizoram predictions to be out today

Exit Polls for 2023 Assembly Elections Live Updates: India TV-CNX conducted an exit poll to predict which party will remain ahead in five states Assembly elections including Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 30, 2023 16:46 IST
Assembly elections exit poll results 2023, MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram
Image Source : INDIA TV Exit poll results for Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Exit Poll Result 2023 Live Updates: In order to gauge the mood of voters in five states Assembly elections, India TV-CNX conducted an exit poll to predict which party will have an edge and is likely to form the government. Assembly elections were held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Voting in Mizoram concluded on November 7, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Chhattisgarh voted in two phases on November 7 and 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana is voting today. Polling will end at 6 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Live updates :Exit Poll Results 2023

  • Nov 30, 2023 4:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Key candidates in Chhattisgarh Assembly election

    The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Election are Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Congress) from Patan, former Chief Minister Raman Singh (BJP) from Rajnandgaon, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo (Congress) from Ambikapur, Durg MP Vijay Baghel (BJP) from Patan, Union Minister Renuka Singh Saruta (BJP) from Bharatpur-Sonhat, former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (BJP) from Kunkuri, Raigarh MP Gomti Sai (BJP) from Pathalgaon, BJP state chief Arun Sao from Lormi, former MP Punnulal Mohale (BJP) from Mungeli, Dharamlal Kaushik (BJP) from Bilha, former Union Minister and Speaker of the outgoing Chhattisgarh Assembly Charan Das Mahant (Congress) from Sakti, former Chhattisgarh Home Minister Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP) from Raipur City South, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu (Congress) from Durg Gramin, Bastar Lok Sabha MP Deepak Baij (Congress) from Chitrakot and state Cabinet Minister Kawasi Lakhma (Congress) from Konta.

  • Nov 30, 2023 4:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Chhattisgarh voted in two phases on November 7 and 17

    In Chhattisgarh, the two major political parties are the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The other two major parties in the state are the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is led by Mayawati. The state of Chhattisgarh has 90 Assembly seats.

    Here, 10 seats are set aside for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In Chhattisgarh, there are 2,03,60,240 general voters and 19,839 service voters.

    Thus, according to the electoral rolls, there are 2,03,80,079 electors overall. With 68 seats won in the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, the Congress led by Bhupesh Baghel formed the government. The BJP won only 15 seats. Dr Raman Singh's BJP won three straight elections in 2003, 2008, and 2013 in the state.

  • Nov 30, 2023 4:34 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Mizoram voted on November 7

    The principal political parties in Mizoram are the Mizo National Front (MNF), Indian National Congress (INC), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and National People's Party (NPP). Since 2018, Zoramthanga has served as the Chief Minister of Mizoram.

    The MNF formed the government in 2018 after winning 26 seats in the Mizoram Assembly Elections. Eight, five, and one seats were won by the ZPM, the Congress, and the BJP. In Mizoram, out of the 40 Assembly seats, 39 are set aside for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

    The term of the present Mizoram Assembly is from December 18, 2018 to December 17, 2023. In Mizoram, there are 4,973 service voters and 8,51,895 general voters. Thus, 8,56,868 electors in total according to electoral rolls.

  • Nov 30, 2023 4:27 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Exit Poll Results 2023

    India TV-CNX conducted an exit poll to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which party is likely to remain in five states Assembly elections. Stay tuned for all the latest updates. 

