Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, MP and Mizoram predictions to be out today

In Chhattisgarh, the two major political parties are the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The other two major parties in the state are the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is led by Mayawati. The state of Chhattisgarh has 90 Assembly seats.

Here, 10 seats are set aside for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In Chhattisgarh, there are 2,03,60,240 general voters and 19,839 service voters.

Thus, according to the electoral rolls, there are 2,03,80,079 electors overall. With 68 seats won in the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, the Congress led by Bhupesh Baghel formed the government. The BJP won only 15 seats. Dr Raman Singh's BJP won three straight elections in 2003, 2008, and 2013 in the state.