Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, MP and Mizoram predictions to be out today

Exit Poll Result 2023 Live Updates: In order to gauge the mood of voters in five states Assembly elections, India TV-CNX conducted an exit poll to predict which party will have an edge and is likely to form the government. Assembly elections were held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Voting in Mizoram concluded on November 7, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Chhattisgarh voted in two phases on November 7 and 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana is voting today. Polling will end at 6 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.