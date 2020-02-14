Image Source : PTI 3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Manipur, areas bordering Myanmar

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit Manipur and areas bordering Myanmar on Friday night. There was no report of any damage or casualty, official said. "The quake hit Ukhrul district (northeast of Manipur) and areas nearby Myanmar border at 20.05 p.m. on Friday night," an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

He said that there is no report of any damage in the mountainous Ukhrul district and adjoining areas.

The tremor, which lasted a few seconds and was measured at 76 km depth of the earth.

Last week (on February 8), a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck western Assam and north Bengal (West Bengal).

Seismologists consider India's mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

The northeast has seen some of the biggest quakes in history.

In 1897, a Shillong-epicenter quake measured 8.2 on the Richter scale, while in 1950, an earthquake in Assam measuring 8.7 on the Richter Scale forced the mighty Brahmaputra river to change its course.

